DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers).

Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone Star State well right behind the No. 1 Denver International Airport. Here’s a look at the top eight:

Denver International Airport Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Dallas Love Field Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tampa International Airport Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport Orlando International Airport

Dallas Love Field tweeted, “TOP 3: Thank you @TravelAwaitsNow readers for naming us a Favorite U.S. Airport finalist in this year’s Best Of Travel Awards!”

TravelAwaits had this to say about AUS, “AUS is just southeast of the center of Texas. Unique to this airport, AUS has live music performances, reinforcing the city’s desire to become the “Music Capital of the World.” Passengers can experience and feel the energy of live musicians jamming as they walk throughout the airport.”

And this about DAL, “True Southern hospitality is what keeps passengers coming back. It’s a smaller and simplified airport, making this a breeze to transit to the Dallas proper area, just 6 miles away. It’s small enough to walk about, with no need for rail service or shuttle buses to get around. This is truly Southwest Airlines country, and it’s evident they dominate this part of the state.”

Check out the full article on the 8 Top Airports in the U.S., here.