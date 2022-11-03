DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they’re one of the most diverse states in the entire country.

One of the key factors in seeing diversity in a city or state’s culture is in food, and one report says that Texas is home to some of the top Spanish restaurants in the entire country.

Love Food conducted a report on America’s best Spanish restaurants, and it’s more than just delicious paella being served around these delicious eateries.

The report says, “You could probably stroll through most US cities and find several great restaurants serving Mexican, Chinese and Italian cuisine, as well as places dishing up classic American comfort foods. Spanish restaurants are a little harder to find, though there are some incredible places to try top Andalusian, Basque, Catalan and other regional dishes.”

Here are the Texas spots that were ranked among the best in the entire United States:

BCN Taste & Tradition – Houston

Sketches of Spain – Dallas

Si Tapas – Dallas

Barlata Tapas Bar – Austin