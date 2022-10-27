DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans love to enjoy a nice drink or two, and deservedly so.
One of the best ways to relax after a week of hard work is by enjoying a good adult beverage with the people who make you happiest. For today’s happy hour, might we suggest a Ramos Gin Fizz?
Thursday, Oct. 27, is National Henry C. Ramos Day, celebrating the man who created the famous cocktail, Ramos Gin Fizz.
“The Ramos Gin Fizz is a mixture of lemon juice and sugar, topped with ice and carbonated water,” NationalToday.com says.
Here is a list of some of the best bars in Texas, according to Tripadvisor.
- Texas Tail Distillery
- Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge
- Cidercade Dallas
- Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar
- Hopscotch
- Rainey Street
- Continental Club
- Menger Bar
- Billy Bob’s Texas
- Howl at the Moon San Antonio
For more suggestions, visit Tripadvisor.