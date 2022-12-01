DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the holiday season in Texas, it’s taken almost as seriously as football season, and they just so happen to coincide with one another, so, it’s safe to say Texas is thriving.

One of the most fun aspects of the holiday season is all of the light displays popping up in the biggest and smallest of towns in the Lone Star State, but how do you know which ones are worth your time visiting? Trust us, we’ve got your back.

We checked out a report from Only In Your State on the very best Christmas light displays across the state, “The holidays come but once a year, and my, are they a special time here in Texas? Forget the snow and cold; we’ll take the sun and mild temperatures any day because no state does the holidays better than the Lone Star State!”

So, without further ado, here are the very best Christmas light displays across the Lone Star State:

The River Walk – San Antonio Trail of Lights – Austin Light Spectacular Event – Johnson City Zoo Lights – Houston Prairie Lights – Grand Prairie Santa’s Wonderland – College Station Gaylord Texan Resort – Grapevine Festival of Lights – Moody Gardens Andrews Christmas Lights – Andrews Santa Land – Lindale Whistle Stop Christmas – Cleburne