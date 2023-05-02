DALLAS (KDAF) — Being a dog parent is a big responsibility that goes far beyond the daily walk. It’s important to give your pups some mental exercise too – you can do just that during their meal or treat times!

CW33’s Landon Wexler spoke with Norah Meier Maroulis with Education and Animal Rescue Society (EARS) about different ways to channel your dog’s inner hunter and burn excess energy, encouraging them to stay out of trouble.

You can find a link to the list of toys and slow-feeders EARS recommends here: