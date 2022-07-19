DALLAS (KDAF) — Education is important for many in America everyone from parents, students, teachers and those in between.

WalletHub has released a study of 2022’s most and least educated cities in America as they say educated people want to live somewhere where they will get a good return on their educational investment. “Not all highly educated people will flock to the same areas, though. Some may prefer to have many people with similar education levels around them for socializing and career connections. Others may want to be a big fish in a little pond.”

The study looked at 150 metros to come up with their list of the most and least educated cities in the U.S., “Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap.”

First, a look at the top 10:

Ann Arbor San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Madison San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley Boston-Cambridge-Newton Durham-Chapel Hill Raleigh-Cary Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Now that you’ve seen the top ten, let’s see how Texas did:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown (10)

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (73)

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (88)

San Antonio-New Braunfels (105)

Killeen-Temple (118)

El Paso (138)

Corpus Christi (141)

Beaumont-Port Arthur (143)

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (148)

Brownsville-Harlingen (149)

For more on the study’s findings as well as the full methodology, click here.