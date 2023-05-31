DALLAS (KDAF) — Looks like it’s time to call in the running wranglers!

Runners are not going to find the running experience they expect in these Texas cities, according to Lawn Love’s list of the best and worst cities for running. San Antonio ranked at No. 31, Austin ranked at No. 39 and Houston is at No. 63.

Pasadena, a Houston suburb, was ranked one of the 10 worst cities for running.

Lawn Love is a lawn care service website that allows you to discover local lawn care services.

Lawn Love said, ” We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on seven categories. We considered access to high-quality trails, pedestrian fatality rates, and climate, among 28 total metrics”.

The DFW area did not rank high on the list, Plano was ranked at No. 53, and Dallas was ranked at No. 76.

Lawn Love has more cities on its list that you can find out more about by visiting its site.