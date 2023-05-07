TEXAS (KIAH) – If you’re in the mood for a delicious bite in Texas, you’re in luck. Eight restaurants in the state made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country.

The rankings — determined by Yelp with input from its community of online reviewers — highlight a diverse selection of U.S. restaurants, including well-reviewed burger joints, highly-rated ramen shops, top-tier taquerías and even a couple of hole-in-the-wall Hawaiian spots. This year, eateries across dozens of states and Washington, D.C. made the list.

Yelp’s 2023 rankings aren’t necessarily a reflection of the best-reviewed restaurants on its entire platform. In compiling this year’s list, Yelp solicited submissions and suggestions from users, and then compared those suggestions against each business’s reviews. Additionally, Yelp allowed its internal community managers to further curate the rankings based on their “expertise” in each region.

“The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven — an accurate reflection of the Yelp Community itself,” Yelp claims.

So while these restaurants may not be the absolute best-reviewed across Yelp’s entire platform, you could probably do a lot worse: The average honoree on Yelp’s 2023 list boasts hundreds of favorable user reviews, and all are currently rated as 4.5- or 5-star businesses.

Texas restaurants earned eight spots on Yelp’s round-up, making it the third-best represented state after California and Florida. (See the top spots in other states here.)

#15: Vietwich

Vietwich in Stafford is a small and casual restaurant for anyone looking to dine on Vietnamese cuisine or grab a sandwich and a bubble tea. The Houston-area restaurant also offers vegan options.

With a 4.8-star rating and more than 470 reviews on Yelp, Vietwich secured the 15th spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2023. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes include bánh mì, the enoki tofu sandwich, egg rolls, and more.

Customer reviews praise the restaurant’s service and tasty meals, among other things. One reviewer described the restaurant’s grilled pork bánh mi as “delicious.” Another reviewer described the service as “top-notch.”

#16: Crumbville

Another Texas spot that made the list was Houston’s Crumbville, a bakery that offers cookies, stuffed cupcakes, called “stuffed cakes,” and brownies. One of the main appeals here are the vegan options.

With a 5-star rating and more than 220 reviews on Yelp, Crumbville ranked 16th on the Top 100 Restaurants of 2023. One reviewer reviewer called the bakery “a hidden gem.”

#22: 1618 Asian Fusion

If you don’t want to choose between Vietnamese or Thai, then Austin’s 1618 Asian Fusion is the place for you. There’s something for everyone at this restaurant

With 4.5 stars and more than 2,360 reviews on Yelp, 1618 Asian Fusion ranked 22nd on the Top 100 Restaurants of 2023. Popular dishes from the restaurant include pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, calamari and more.

Customer reviews praised the restaurant’s service, ambiance, and food. One reviewer described the restaurant’s high reputation as “well deserved,” and said the food was “amazing.” Another reviewer ordered the scallion pancakes and described them as “pillowy-soft, dimensional, and oh-so divine.”

#47: burger-chan

Coming in at No. 47 on Yelp’s list is Houston’s burger-chan, a restaurant that brings everything you love about American burgers to the next level.

The burger joint boasted a 5-star rating and more than 120 reviews on Yelp. Popular dishes from the restaurant include the sweet sourdough burger, taro chips, hot dogs, and more.

One reviewer said his daughter called her food “the best burger I’ve ever eaten.” Another customer said, “The owners are super friendly and accommodating. Makes it very easy to support them and their delicious food.”

#58: Sunny Thai

Another Texas restaurant that made Yelp’s Top 100 list is Arlington’s Sunny Thai, a place offering authentic comfort Thai and Lao food. The restaurant also offers vegan and vegetarian options, as well as delivery and takeout.

Popular dishes from the restaurant include pad Thai, pad kee mow, pad see ew, and more.

With a rating of 4.5 stars and more than 340 reviews on Yelp, reviewers praised the service, food, and ambiance of the restaurant, often saying they’d be returning for a second bite. One customer described their order as “fantastic, fresh, tasty and flavorful.” Another said the food was “exceptional” and the staff and owner made the spot “a gem” for them.

#62: Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen

Those looking for a Mediterranean dish are in luck, as Yelp’s 62nd pick for their Top 100 list is Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen. Located in Pantego, between Dallas and Fort Worth, the restaurant’s popular dishes include chicken shawarma, gyro, chicken lemon soup, and more.

One Yelp reviewer recommended ordering the kebab and said, “You will not be disappointed.” Another customer called the restaurant “next-level delicious.”

Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen also offers delivery, takeout, and vegan/vegetarian options.

#86: Ricky’s Hot Chicken

In the mood for some halal chicken? Yelp’s 86th pick on their list is waiting for you. Ricky’s Hot Chicken, located north of Dallas in Richardson, offers dishes like chicken wings, its signature hot chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, and much more.

With 4.5 stars and more than 660 reviews on Yelp, customers praised this as a “must-try” location. One customer praised the quality of the food and the service, describing the chicken as the “best Nashville hot chicken in the area.” Another customer said the chicken is “moist, crispy, spicy, and dangerously addicting.”

#99: Kiin Di

Nearing the end of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants list is a Thai food truck parked in Austin called Kiin Di. This food truck ranked 99 on the list, and its most popular dishes include pad Thai, fried chicken, killer noodles, ka pow, and more.

The food truck has a 4.5 rating and 120 reviews on Yelp, and customers say the hype is to be believed. One customer called the killer noodles “the star of the show” while another said this is one of the best food trucks they’ve eaten from.

Kiin Di offers takeout and delivery.