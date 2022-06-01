HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’re not off the hook yet; Texas’s annual free fishing day is coming up. Each year on the first Saturday in June, Texans can fish on any public body of water in the state without a fishing license.

“We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks, and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high-quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and ages.