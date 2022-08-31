DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition.

Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.

So, who’s got the best burger in the state of Texas and throughout the entire country? Well, Yelp has put together a list of the top spots for cheeseburgers in every state, and my oh my we’re getting hungry writing this article.

“Some say sweet dreams are made of cheeseburgers, and we couldn’t agree more. Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy moist bun and topped with ooey gooey cheese, there’s nothing like the perfect cheeseburger to get your mouth watering and your tummy rumbling,” Yelp said.

The top spot in the Lone Star State for cheeseburgers is… Nancy’s Hustle in Houston. The restaurant serves a mix of new American, tapas/small plates and modern European cuisine. Here’s a description of the restaurant, “Nancy’s Hustle is a modern bistro on Houston’s east side. We like butter, natural wine, cider, and cocktails that pair well with food.”

Be sure to click here to find the best cheeseburgers across America from Yelp!