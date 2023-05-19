AUSTIN (KXAN) – In recent years, hunting for an apartment in Austin has probably had many wondering if a California zip code was accidentally input into the real estate search engine rather than an Austin one.

While the Austin area has become well known for its soaring rent prices, some Texas metropolitan centers remain more affordable. KXAN looked at five cities in the Lone Star State to see what living accommodations would be available for $2,000 using Zillow and the average fair market rate – the 40th percentile of gross rents in each housing market– in each city.

Austin

Fall foliage in Austin near Riverside Drive and Interstate 35 (Courtesy: Julio Sattler)

It is no secret that people have flooded into the “Live Music Capital” in the past decade. And the rent prices match that population growth – the city consistently ranks towards the top of cities with the fastest-rising rent prices in the country.

Rent evaluation: The fair market rent prices for the Austin-Round Rock region are “very high” and more expensive than 99% of the state, per RentData.org. In the region, fair market rent for a studio is $1,253; a one-bedroom is $1,386, a two-bedroom is $1,626 and a three-bedroom is $2,088.

What can you find for $2,000?

If you want to live in the heart of east Austin, you could choose the Residences at Saltillo, where $1,983 would get you a 600-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment. The building also comes with a swimming pool, in-unit laundry, a pool and downtown views.

A few miles north, in the North Loop neighborhood, someone paying $1,900 a month can get a nearly 800-square-foot, two-bedroom home at 914 E. 53rd St.

Houston

Traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Rent evaluation: A slightly different story in Houston – fair market rent prices are “very low” compared to the national average. RentData.org reports that fair market rent for a studio in the county is $623; for a one-bedroom, $635; a two-bedroom at $826 and a three-bedroom at just over $1000 a month.

What can you find for $2,000? If you’re keen on the bustle of downtown, $2,000 can get you a two-bedroom,1,200-square-foot apartment in the Circuit at 2424 Capitol St. If you want a slower pace in the suburbs, $1,980 can get you a three-bedroom, two bathroom house at 806 E 33rd St. in Independence Heights.

Dallas

Dallas city skyline at dusk

Rent evaluation: Similar to Austin, Dallas has seen spikes in rent prices in recent years. The fair market rent prices for Dallas are “very high,” and more expensive than 99% of the state, per RentData.org. In the region, fair market rent for a studio is $1,259; a one-bedroom will cost around $1,326, a two-bedroom $1,565 and a three-bedroom $1,972.

What can you find for $2,000? If you want to live in downtown Dallas, $2,000 can get you a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with just under 1,000 square feet at the MAA Uptown Village, located at 2121 Routh St.

San Antonio

Rent evaluation: Fair market rent prices in San Antonio are also ranked “very high” compared to the national average, according to RentData.org. In the San Antonio-New Braunfels region, fair market rent for a studio is $918; a one-bedroom will cost around $1,057, a two-bedroom $1,282 and a three-bedroom $1,631.

What can you find for $2,000? For $1,986, you can get a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with over 1,000 square feet a few blocks away from the iconic River Walk in the River House at 122 Roy Smith St. A couple of miles south of the River Walk at 1013 S Pine St, $1,900 a month will get you a three-bed, one-bathroom house with a front and backyard.

El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — People look over the El Paso skyline and mountains across the border in Juarez, Mexico on January 08, 2023 from El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Rent evaluation: Fair market rent prices in El Paso are ranked a little higher than the national average, according to RentData.org. In the El Paso metropolitan region, fair market rent for a studio is $672; a one-bedroom will cost around $824, a two-bedroom $977 and a three-bedroom at $1,361.

What can you find for $2,000? $2,000 can get you pretty far in El Paso.

At 11001 Duster Dr, somebody with $2,000 a month can get a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with nearly 2,500 square feet and a backyard.