DALLAS (KDAF) — A new menu item combines two things that aren’t traditionally paired together: quesadillas and cheeseburgers.

Officials say this unique item is made with Nolan Ryan beef pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, queso, Cholula chipotle ranch dressing and two cheese quesadillas (instead of buns).

They are calling it the Quesadilla Burrrger. Get it as a combo and get a side of chips and queso and a small drink.

I’m not going to lie, I would give this a whirl, but to each their own. If this image has piqued your interest, the burger (a la carte) costs $6.99. As a combo the entire meal will run ya $8.99. To learn more about this menu item, visit tacobueno.com.