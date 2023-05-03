DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is often associated with cowboy hats, rodeos, and all-around friendliness, but misery? That’s not something we usually associate with the Lone Star State.

According to Insider, we might be underestimating the amount of misery in Texas cities. A survey of the 50 most miserable cities in America revealed that five of these cities are located in Texas.

Insiders used information from the census data to find what cities fall in that category. The census reported each city’s workforce, household income, healthcare, and poverty.

These are the Texas cities:

Port Arthur ranked No. 2

Brownsville ranked No. 12

Huntsville ranked No. 20

Harlington ranked No. 39

Pasadena ranked No. 48