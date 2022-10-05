McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested and three others remain wanted in connection to a bar shooting in McAllen, police said.

According to McAllen police, Bryan Vasquez, 23; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, were arrested Monday. The arrests follow a shooting of a Donna man on Sunday outside a McAllen bar called No Manches Buey, on the 200 block of 17th Street.

The man who was shot was approximately 21 years old and suffered shooting wounds to his upper body. Police responded after a caller told police that “her boyfriend had been shot,” according to a police report. The victim was rushed to a a local emergency care facility.

Vasquez and Ojeda Jr. are arraigned Tuesday and charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to police. Both men have a total bond of $225,000 each.

Ojeda was charged with failure to report a felony, a class “A” misdemeanor; and has a total bond of $3,000, according to police.

On Wednesday, McAllen police asked for the public’s help in a search for 18-year-old Alejandro Gomez, 28-year-old Naila Reyes, and 22-year-old Viviana Gomez. Police allege these three were “involved in the shooting” and several warrants of arrest have been issued by the McAllen Municipal Court, police said.

Alejandro Gomez (Source: McAllen PD press release) Naila Reyes (Source: McAllen PD press release) Viviana Gomez (Source: McAllen PD press release) WANTED

Alejandro Gomez is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen in Donna, police said.

Reyes is described as 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen in Donna, police said.

Viviana Gomez was described by police as 4-foot, 11-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in Donna.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of these people or the case may call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).