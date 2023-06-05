SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Three of the most wanted fugitives in Texas were arrested last month, according to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, June 2, 2023.

DPS says David Earl Thomas, Nehemia Khalil Hicks and Kentrell Lamar Fletcher were all arrested during the second half of May in different parts of the state for charges ranging from parole violation to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

David Thomas, 62, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on May 17th. He had been wanted since March of 2023 for failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in the 1980s for two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. Over the next 20 years, Thomas repeatedly received prison sentences for additional convictions for theft and robbery.

Nehemia Hicks, 24, was arrested in Dallas during an investigation by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Highway Patrol, the Grand Prarie Police Department, the Mansfield Police Department, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General. Hicks, who DPS says was affiliated with the Fly Money gang, had been wanted since July of 2022 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault of a family/household member with previous convictions and assault causing bodily injury.

Kentrell Fletcher, 35, was arrested in Killeen during an investigation by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, Deputy U.S. Marshals, the Killeen Police Department and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. DPS says Fletcher was affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang and had been wanted since November of 2022 for parole violation. He was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2008 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2010. He was released on parole in September 2020.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section). All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous. Texas Department of Public Safety