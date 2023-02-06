AUSTIN (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday a statewide model security plan that would, among other things, extend the Tik Tok ban on state employees’ state-issued devices to their personal devices as well.

In December, Abbott instituted the initial prohibition regarding the social media app, and now it also applies to devices that state employees own but also use for state business.

“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Abbott said in a press release announcing his security plan. “Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity.”

The governor’s plan orders state agencies to use it as a model to come up with their own plans for addressing the issue.

State agencies have until Feb. 15 to implement those policies.

“It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans,” Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Information Resources for their hard work helping safeguard the state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure from potential threats posed by hostile foreign actors.”