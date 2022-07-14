HOUSTON (CW39) Governor Greg Abbott will take a tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) drug warehouse and crime lab on Thursday, July 14 in Houston. Following the tour, the Governor will receive a briefing from law enforcement officials and hold a press conference on the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the nation as a result of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border.
The Governor will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christoph.
