DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it, you love your dog and you spoil them as if they’re a human baby and you know what? Good for you. Dogs are a person’s best friend and will always love you and if you feel as if your spoiling and love has slipped lately, now’s the time to bounce back.

Saturday, October 22 is National Make A Dog’s Day and it just makes sense that you step up the love. “Who wouldn’t love to get a treat? Dogs certainly love and appreciate a tasty treat now and then. Don’t miss this opportunity to treat your furry friend,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from Pooch And Harmony on the bets dog bakeries across Texas:

Three Dog Bakery – Houston

Tail Waggins Dog Bakery – Georgetown

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming – Sugar Land

Homegrown Hounds Dog Deli and Bakery – Irving

Jackson’s Place Unleashed Pet Resort & Bakery – Houston

PAWsitively Sweet Bakery – San Antonio

The Doggie Express – Houston

Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath – Lamar

Yale Street Dog House & Bakery – Houston