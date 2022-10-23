DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it, you love your dog and you spoil them as if they’re a human baby and you know what? Good for you. Dogs are a person’s best friend and will always love you and if you feel as if your spoiling and love has slipped lately, now’s the time to bounce back.
Saturday, October 22 is National Make A Dog’s Day and it just makes sense that you step up the love. “Who wouldn’t love to get a treat? Dogs certainly love and appreciate a tasty treat now and then. Don’t miss this opportunity to treat your furry friend,” NationalToday said.
We checked out a report from Pooch And Harmony on the bets dog bakeries across Texas:
- Three Dog Bakery – Houston
- Tail Waggins Dog Bakery – Georgetown
- Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming – Sugar Land
- Homegrown Hounds Dog Deli and Bakery – Irving
- Jackson’s Place Unleashed Pet Resort & Bakery – Houston
- PAWsitively Sweet Bakery – San Antonio
- The Doggie Express – Houston
- Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath – Lamar
- Yale Street Dog House & Bakery – Houston