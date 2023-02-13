MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) One is dead after a train derailment that happened in Montgomery County that now has all main lanes closed for cleanup and investigation.

Crews are currently working that train derailment that has a possible Hazmat spill near the Eastex Freeway at Midline. Authorities are advising drivers to be cautious in the area or stay away altogether.

It was 7:30 a.m. this morning when emergency units were dispatched to that train vs truck accident involving a train derailment of at least 16 rail cars along Highway 69/59. East Montgomery County Fire Department Engine 155 arrived on location to find multiple rail cars derailed. One truck involved, sustained with major damage.

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Photos courtesy of East Montgomery County Fire Department

Authorities reported that the driver of the truck died in the crash. “Sadly the driver of this truck succumbed to injuries sustained in this wreck. Our thoughts and prayers are with that individuals family,” The East Montgomery County Fire Department reported on their Facebook page.

EMCFD also went on to mention that “currently units are still on scene and there is NO threat to the public from the derailed rail cars. Please avoid the north bound feeder of Highway 69/59 north of FM 2090. This will be an active incident for hours!” they concluded in their latest update on Facebook.

At 9 a.m., TxDOT in Houston announced Montgomery County is is shutting down all lanes in both directions on I-69 northbound on Fosteria Road for HAZMAT heavy truck trash.