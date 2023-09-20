KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A Tulsa man who allegedly stole three vehicles and a firearm was arrested in Kimble County after law enforcement engaged in a high-speed chase that ended in a wreck.

Spencer James Scism, from Tusla, OK, was arrested by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 and booked into the Kimble County Jail.

Mugshot: Spencer James Scism was booked in the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17, 2023. Photograph courtesy Kimble County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff was notified by a rancher that a white Ford F-150 had trespassed onto his property. The rancher told dispatch that he was going to confront the driver, however, the Ford left the property at a high rate of speed on Ranch Road 385.

The sheriff’s office found the Ford traveling southwest on the road, going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. After a 17.7-mile chase, the driver of the vehicle crashed on Ranch Road 1871.

KCSO reports that the driver, Scism, had exited the stolen vehicle after the single-car wreck, waving a firearm. Scism threw the handgun and was taken into custody.

Wreck of white Ford F-150 that was allegedly stolen by Spencer Scism. The front of the truck has significant damage with the grill pushed into the vehicle. Tree limbs were scattered around the scene and in front of the truck. Photograph courtesy Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Scism allegedly stole two other vehicles – one in New Braunfels and one in Seguin. The handgun found in Scism’s possession was also reported stolen from Seguin on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement found other people’s credit cards, driver’s licenses and social security cards in Scism’s possession.

Scism was booked into the Kimble County Jail for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal trespassing with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated for a third or more time.