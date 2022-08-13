WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.

The officers arrived and discovered that the woman who allegedly called lives in the rear house. The relatives in the front house were able to make contact with her.

The woman exited the rear house and spoke with officers. She denied calling the police and making the threats. In addition, her husband was working out of town at the time.

The officers entered the house and found no other people inside. The investigating officers believe this was an incident of “Swatting”.

Swatting is an online trend that usually targets video game streamers. Someone calls in a fake emergency to police for an emergency that would prompt a SWAT response.

Swatting is illegal in the state of Texas, as well as being a federal crime.

Sgt. Eipper said this incident is now an offense of False Report and Abuse of 911.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.