DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two of the streaming service defendants in the ongoing streaming litigation in Dallas County are responding to the first amended petition, according to documents filed in late February in Dallas County District Court.

According to the documents, filed on Feb. 24 in the 14th Judicial District Court of Dallas County, Hulu and Disney+, identified as “Disney Platform Distribution, Inc.,” generally denied each of the claims brought forward by the plaintiffs in the first amended petition. Netflix was not named in this specific answer from the defendants.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 29 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, are alleging that three streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu and Netflix, did not pay municipal franchise fees under the state’s Public Utility Regulatory Act, or PURA. Since it was initially filed in August 2022 in Dallas County, the litigation moved from state court to federal court and has now moved back to state court.

In the amended petition, the cities are seeking funds under PURA because the streaming services distribute video programming services to subscribers throughout the state through “wireline facilities located at least in part of the public right of way.”

Along with generally denying the claims set forth in the amended petition, the legal teams for the defendants also claim other “affirmative defenses,” stating various claims, including:

The plaintiffs fail to state a claim upon which relief can be granted;

The plaintiffs’ claims, and any potential recovery thereunder, are barred, in whole or in part, by the statute of limitations;

The Plaintiffs’ claims are barred, in whole or in part, because the Plaintiffs’ application of the franchise fee to Hulu and Disney+ is preempted by the Internet Tax Freedom Act’s prohibition against discriminatory taxation of electronic commerce and because of the Communication Act’s prohibition on local governments applying franchise fees to non-cable services.

“Hulu and Disney+ respectfully request this Court to enter judgment that Plaintiffs take nothing by way of this lawsuit and/or to dismiss Plaintiffs’ claims with prejudice in their entirety,” the answer reads, “to award Hulu and Disney+ recovery of their reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs from and against Plaintiffs…. and to award Hulu and Disney+ any such other and further relief, at law or in equity, to which Hulu and Disney+ may be justly entitled.”

According to previous reports, the non-jury trial lawsuit surrounding this case is expected to be hosted at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2024, in Dallas.