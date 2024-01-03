SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two juveniles are dead after police attempted a water rescue near South Concho Park Drive on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Saturday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Concho Park Drive for a water rescue. Officers found a vehicle submerged in the river when they arrived and, with the help of Home Motors towing, were able to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Police say once they pulled the vehicle ashore, they found two juveniles who had died inside.

