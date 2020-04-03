TX Gov. Abbott: 19,695 hospital beds available throughout Texas for COVID-19 patients

The Governor of Texas 19,695 says hospital beds are available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas. At this point, 5,478 people in Texas have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Texans should know we are dealing with the unknown and overwhelmed with supplies and volunteers. “We’re trying to get ahead of the game to have more than enough ventilators. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

More than 2,000+ available beds are available across the state with more in production.

Here in Harris County, two more Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees at the Harris County Jail, located at 1200 Baker Street – one deputy and one detention officer – have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff is now at 15 positive cases. More