AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The state of Texas is ranked number 1 in numeric population growth in the nation, and with such a massive population boom comes the need for a long-term plan that will address citizens’ transportation needs for the next decade and beyond.

TxDOT Director Marc Williams said it’s important to hear from the public to guide transportation improvements. Such improvement will address congestion and safety, connect communities, and preserve roadways already in existence.

But transportation improvements are not limited to roadways. The state is also addressing maritime, aviation, rail, freight, and international trade, plus bicycle and pedestrian routes.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 2 p.m. You can join the meeting on the TxDot website.

Public comment on the plans will end on Monday, August 7. Information will be provided in both English and Spanish, and comment forms are available in English, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

The Texas Transportation Commission approves the UTP annually at its August commission meeting. Afterward, the approved UTP will be displayed on TxDOT.gov.