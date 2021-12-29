HOUSTON (KIAH) — New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate for many. And with a toast to bring in 2022, for some, a night of drinking can have consequences far into the new year.

That’s why TxDot is taking a new step to curb drunk and impaired driving going into the new year.

TxDOT`s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign is hosting events across the state featuring video testimonials of Texans, who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. These powerful stories and drunk driving facts can be found at SoberRides.org. The campaign urges Texans to celebrate the holidays without driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reminds Texans to always find a sober ride.

There were 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas during the holiday season of December 1, 2020 through January 1, 2021. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams says , “It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment. We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive.”

Now there are many sober ride options available :

Designate a sober driver

Call a taxi

Use a rideshare service

Stay put

Call a friend or family member

Use mass transit to ensure you don`t drive impaired

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort, that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.