TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported.

Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews arrived and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The train remained in place for a few hours for the investigation, before moving on. Certain intersections already had crossing arms lowered in anticipation of the trains route. Drivers in the area were encouraged to seek alternative routes.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the original call came in from railroad dispatch and a second call came from train operator.

Information from Union Pacific reads as follows:

“At about 9 a.m. CDT today, a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in Tyler, Texas. “The incident did not occur at a crossing. It occurred north of the intersection of N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. “The train crew was not injured. And, the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Tyler Police Department responded.” Union Pacific

Tyler Train

Photo near the scene of where a pedestrian was struck by a train in Tyler.



Tyler intersection of train overpass

