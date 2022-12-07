MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed the border.

While on the vehicle, the agent was involved in an accident near Mission, a release from the Border Patrol stated.

The release stated he was found unresponsive by his fellow agents who initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS.

The agent was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.