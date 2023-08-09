(KIAH)– Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will join a congressional delegation to tour the Texas border with Mexico. There, she’ll be able to assess the impact of Operation Lone Star.

On Tuesday, Jackson Lee (D-Houston), a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget issued the following statement:

“Today I will join Representative Joaquin Castro (TX-20) and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Texas Democratic Delegation on a trip to Eagle Pass, Texas. The purpose of the trip is for us legislators to see the deadly and abhorrent razor wire and buoys Governor Abbott callously installed in the Rio Grande, and to engage with local authorities and community members about the devastating impact of Operation Lone Star (OLS) on asylum-seekers and federal immigration enforcement.

It is no secret that recent Texas border operations have sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation. Some of the policies implemented by Operation Lone Star, such as putting razor fencing in rivers do not prevent harm but create harms, by causing injuries and creating dangerous situations for migrants, many of whom are children. Serious injuries to men women and children have been reported and documented because of these policies, which are inhumane and result in needless suffering.

Following the implementation of this border operation by OLS, I signed onto a letter led by Representative Joaquin Castro calling on the Biden Administration to assert its authority over federal immigration policy and foreign relations to investigate Operation Lone Star and pursue legal action to stop the cruelty against migrants that is at the heart of OLS. In furtherance of this plea to the Administration and our congressional duties to find resolve for our broken immigration system, our delegation will visit the river and hear from property owners, talk to local stakeholders about what they’ve witnessed, and receive a briefing from Customs and Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety. It is imperative that we continue to work towards safe, humane, and common-sense immigration policies and reforms without compromise and without losing our sense of national humanity and dignity.”