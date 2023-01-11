DALLAS (KDAF) — In North Texas, there is a large amount of family-friendly activities to go out and do, and now there’s about to be another one, bigger than ever. Universal Parks & Resorts announces plans to bring a theme park geared for families with young children to Frisco, Texas.

On Wednesday, Universal announced a one-of-a-kind theme park will be built in North Texas and it will be geared toward families with young children.

According to a press release, “The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.”

Here’s what you can expect from this park:

Family-friendly attractions

Interactive and playful shows

Character meet and greets

Unique merchandise and fun food/beverage venues

“Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion. The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand,” the press release said.

Universal adds that Frisco was picked due to the city’s growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area, and the proposed location will be placed east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

NBC Universal