University of Texas staff member dies from COVID-19 complications, campus’ first fatality

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas announced Tuesday that one of its staff members has died in relation to COVID-19.

According to UT, the staff member, whose identity hasn’t been released, had a positive test that was “appropriately reported” to the university last month.

Interim President Jay Hartzell said in a statement:

“This is a heartbreaking moment for Longhorn Nation. We have weathered the pandemic for months, but now, it has become personal in a whole new way. As we manage our grief, it is my hope that we can pull together, unite, and redouble our commitment to health, safety and combatting this disease on campus and within our communities.”

The university says all contact tracing, employee notification and disinfection has happened.

UT Austin continues to recommend that the community uses safety measures such as regular handwashing, wearing cloth masks when around people and social distancing.

