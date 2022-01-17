HOUSTON (KIAH) — On January 18, a new law protecting animals from unlawful restraint goes into effect.

Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA

Sec. 821.102. UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT OF DOG; OFFENSE says:

An owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint unless the owner provides the dog access to:

(1)adequate shelter

(2)an area that allows the dog to avoid standing water and exposure to excessive animal waste

(3)shade from direct sunlight and potable water

An owner may not restrain a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint that: is a chain, has weights attached, is shorter than the greater of five times the length of the dog, as measured from the tip of the dog’s nose to the base of the dog’s tail; or 10 feet; or is attached to a collar or harness not properly fitted.

A person commits an offense if the person knowingly violates this section. The restraint of each dog that is in violation is a separate offense.

An offense under this section is a Class C misdemeanor, except that the offense is a Class B misdemeanor if the person has previously been convicted under this section.