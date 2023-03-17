SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a follow-up to previous information regarding a fatal collision out of Ozona that left four out of 14 dead.

In the first news release from Texas DPS, the public learned that two vehicles collided in the intersection of Avenue E and 15th just off Interstate 10 in Ozona, Texas. The collision was a direct result of a high-speed chase where both occupants of the second vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims were Maria and Emilia Tambunga. Emilia Tambunga was a second-grade student at Ozona Elementary and Maria Tambunga was her grandmother.

A Texas Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop the driver, Rassian Comer, 22, of Louisiana, for a speeding violation but Comer refused to stop and a pursuit ensued eastbound on IH-10. The pursuit was continued by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office when Comer disregarded a red light at State Highway 163 and IH-10 service road intersection and crashed into the pickup carrying Maria and Emilia Tambunga.

Comer had 11 undocumented non-citizens in his Dodge pickup two of which were pronounced dead on the scene. This incident resulted in a total of four fatalities.

Comer remains in serious condition at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, and charges are pending.