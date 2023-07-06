CONROE, Texas (KIAH) – The two bodies of an elderly couple found dead in a home in Conroe have been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the man has been identified as Ilias Karamanolis, 74, and the woman is Maria Paragois, 76. Reports say, both were residents of the home they were found in Tuesday afternoon at Spindle Oaks Drive in Conroe. Investigators have declared this case a murder-suicide with Paragois being the victim.

Montgomery County deputies discovered the bodies while performing a welfare check Tuesday a little after 2:30 p.m. Deputies report discovering the couple in a decomposition state upon entry of the home.

They later found that the couple was married, and that the incident was isolated. As this new update of identification has been released to the public, MCSO did release a statement sending condolences to the family.