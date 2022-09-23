CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are reporting that U.S. Highway 287 is currently closed between Vernon and Childress, impacting traffic in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties.

According to a post from the Childress office of TxDOT on Facebook, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue.

TxDOT officials said traffic is currently backed up for several miles. Adele Lewis, a spokesperson with TxDOT, said the closure is expected to last for up to 8 hours.

TxDOT officials said a detour is currently in place:

Southbound traffic in Hardeman County — South to SH 6 to Crowell then east on U.S. 70 to Vernon

— South to SH 6 to Crowell then east on U.S. 70 to Vernon Northbound traffic in Wilbarger County — West on U.S. 70 to Crowell then north on SH 6 to Quanah

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the closure of U.S. 287 in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as they become available.