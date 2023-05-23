HOUSTON (KIAH)–A group of University of Texas at Austin student leaders called, Texas 4000 for Cancer, will be biking across the country for the fight against cancer. Their journey started on May 20 and will continue until they reach Anchorage, Alaska. The group continues this journey for its 20th year with over 45 students.

On their journey, they’ll be on two routes-one will be traveling to the Rockies just north through the shadow of the Rocky Mountains and the Ozarks which will pass through East Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas just to name a few. Riders in this program, not only learn leadership skills and advocacy work through philanthropy and service, but they will help raise millions of dollars and will have pedaled more than 5.7 million miles all to help impact lives.

Chair of the Texas 4000 Board of Director5s and 2013 Texas 4000 alum, Sarah Bowlin said, ” Our Texas 4000 for Cancer students spent 18 months growing in leadership skills, investing their time and talents in the community, and raising funds to fight against cancer. Their 70-day journey across North America is the culmination of their efforts and a chance to share a message of hope as they engage with cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and supporters.”

Texas 4000 for Cancer map route

Development Director, Angel Pittman adds, “Our summer ride is a journey that takes hard work, dedication, and support, making it a fitting metaphor for the fight against cancer. The team looks forward to sharing hope with those touched by cancer, charity through our grants to cancer research and support services, and knowledge on cancer prevention to increase preventative cancer screening numbers and save lives.”

Texas 4000 will pass through Houston May 23 & 24. You can learn more about their mission, how to donate and support and even find out where they are traveling on their journey here.