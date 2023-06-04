UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde police said Friday there was no threat after investigating a bomb threat at the school where a deadly mass shooting happened last year, according to a social media post from the department.

According to police, law enforcement agencies worked a “threat to life” after someone called 911 and told them he placed bombs around Robb Elementary School. Police said the person also claimed to be driving around with an assault rifle.

Multiple first responders, including Uvalde PD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, Uvalde County Constables, UCISD Police, Uvalde EMS, Uvalde Emergency Management and Uvalde Fire Department all operated at the command center, according to a news release from Uvalde PD.

Police said the area of the school was cordoned off, and residents were notified of the situation.

Furthermore, the San Antonio Police Department Bomb Squad arrived and conducted a search of the school property. However, officials did not find any bombs, according to police.

The Unified Operations Command gave the “all clear” after nothing was found, police said.

Last week the community held events to mark one year since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school.