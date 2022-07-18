UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The father of one of the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting May 24 said he was kicked out of Sunday’s private briefing and surveillance video review.

Alfred Garza III, the biological father of Amerie Jo Garza, told KXAN Sunday he was removed from the briefing, which was meant to provide an overview to the victims’ families of the Texas House’s investigation and key findings. The briefing was held by the House’s investigative committee prior to the public release of muted hallway surveillance video and the 77-page preliminary report.

Mr. Alfred Garza III, Amerie Jo’s biological father tells me he was kicked out of the private viewing of surveillance video/briefing for #UvaldeShooting victims’ families.

Says he was told, he “wasn’t on the list.” Can someone tell us why? @Burrows4TX @moodyforelpaso — Jala Washington (@Jala__WashTV) July 17, 2022

Garza told KXAN he was informed by officials he “wasn’t on the list” for the viewing.

During Sunday afternoon’s press conference with committee members, committee chair and State Rep. Dustin Burrows said he didn’t know the circumstances surrounding the situation but added he would love to sit down and discuss the issue one on one. He added he didn’t ask that any of the victims’ family members be denied access to the briefing.

In a press conference following the committee’s public meeting, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin added he is unaware of the circumstances surrounding why some of the victims’ family members were denied entry.

McLaughlin told reporters only immediate family members were allowed in and families were tasked with creating a list of all the people who’d be attending the private briefing.