VIDEO: Alcohol in Texas is selling WELL

Back on March 31, 2020, the Governor of Texas decided alcoholic beverage manufacturers, distributors and retailers are all included as essential businesses.

Drive through booze businesses were doing OK before the pandemic, now spirits are up.

Here, one drive-thru booze owner in Abilene, Texas tells his story.

In a recent study, Texas ranked highest in drinking during the pandemic, according to one non-scientific study conducted on Twitter.

