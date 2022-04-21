(STORYFUL) Thick smoke billowed as emergency crews responded to a fire in Midland, Texas, as red-flag conditions continued in the area on Thursday, April 21.
Footage taken by Twitter user @8ballMac shows emergency crews in Midland, Texas, on Wednesday evening.
Local businesses and an RV park were evacuated due to the smoke but no injuries were reported, local media said.
The Midland National Weather Service forecast red-flag warnings to remain in place for the area until Thursday evening.
Credit: @8ballMac via Storyful