(STORYFUL) Thick smoke billowed as emergency crews responded to a fire in Midland, Texas, as red-flag conditions continued in the area on Thursday, April 21.

Footage taken by Twitter user @8ballMac shows emergency crews in Midland, Texas, on Wednesday evening.

If y’all were wondering what was on Fire in between Odessa and Midland Viking pools off I-20 pic.twitter.com/sZt0IGdUdT — Jr(ノಠ益ಠ)ノ彡┻━┻ (@8ballMac) April 21, 2022

Local businesses and an RV park were evacuated due to the smoke but no injuries were reported, local media said.

The Midland National Weather Service forecast red-flag warnings to remain in place for the area until Thursday evening.

Credit: @8ballMac via Storyful