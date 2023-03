HOUSTON (KIAH) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat Monday 30 miles off the coast of Freeport, Texas.

The Coast Guard received the distress call around 9:47 a.m. Monday and dispatched a rescue vessel along with a rescue helicopter.

There were two people and a cat on board the 38-foot sailboat. They all were hoisted up to that helicopter and flown back to Air Station Houston.

Officials say no one was hurt.