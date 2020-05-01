Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Hicks mugshot.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A park ranger who was trying to disperse a crowd on a sunny Thursday at Lake Austin says he was pushed into the water. Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested in the case.

A video shared on social media appears to shows the ranger speaking to the crowd and asking them to keep six feet of distance between them to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The video then shows a man run up and push him, sending both men into the water. The suspect then climbs out of the lake and runs off.

That matches a description of the incident described in an arrest affidavit for Brandon James Hicks, who faces an attempted assault on a public servant charge.

