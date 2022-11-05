UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston.

Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens:

Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning:

Here are photos and videos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter:

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s Ashlyn Anderson:

Hughes Springs municipal building

These are photos of from Hughes Springs and Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department:

Photo courtesy of Sarah Grissett

Here are photos from Godley Prairie Community Church in New Boston:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — East Texans are documenting storms and storm damage as the area gets hit with severe weather.

These are photos of storm damage from Paris:

Storm damage in Paris, Texas. Photo courtesy of Winston Bearden.

Here’s some photos from around Hopkins County:

Photo courtesy of Northeast Texas media

These photos were shared by Payne Springs Fire Rescue:

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Here are some videos of severe weather in Tyler:

Here are some photos of hail in the area of Tawokoni:

Photo courtesy of Rylie Hill

Below are photos from damage at the Athens Steel Building Corporation:

Photo courtesy: Jame Sealey

Here is a photo of some fallen trees, posted by the City of Athens:

Here is a video of a storm in Sulfur Bluff:

Here’s videos and photos of severe weather and storm damage in Sulphur Springs:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – First responders from across Texas are preparing to respond to storm damage caused by Friday’s severe weather.

Here’s various first responders from Kilgore gathered in front of a local church:

Kilgore first responders

Here’s a photo of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department vehicles prepared for the severe weather:

Photo courtesy of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department