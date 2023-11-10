Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Waco and Killeen are gearing-up for big celebrations tomorrow with a Veterans Day Parade in their downtown areas.

Both parades will include special guests, ceremonies, and it’s the 100th Veterans Day Parade in Waco.

Allen Samuels is co-sponsoring this year’s parade in Waco.

Its general manager, Ted Teague, says Waco has one of the longest running Veterans Day Parades in the country.

Last year’s parade got cancelled due to rain, this year, the community is going all out.

“We’re supposed to have over 100, 115 entries. So it’s going to be a long parade,” said Teague.

Waco’s parade will start at 11 A.M.

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Austin Ave. and 12th St. down to 3rd St.

“It’s probably going to take an hour, an hour and a half. They’re going to have bands. They’re going to have cars. They’re going to have a lot of veterans that we need to pay respect to,” said Teague.

Senator Brian Birdwell will be the parade’s Grand Marshall.

Also at 11 A.M., the Central Texas Area Veterans Advisory Committee will host its 19th annual Veterans Day Parade starting at Killeen’s City Hall.

Killeen Veterans Day cochair Guadalupe Lopez says they’re expecting 75 parade entries tomorrow.

“We have a Navy and Coast Guard junior chapter participating — and that one came from Austin. We are getting the word out,” said Lopez.

Before it starts, Killeen mayor Debbie Nash King will get a certificate for the city’s parade being designated as a regional parade to celebrate Veterans Day.

“Only a few cities in Texas get this ticket from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Last year, there was only five cities in the whole state of Texas that got this certificate,” said Lopez.

Killeen’s parade will last 45 minutes with other celebrations in the city to follow.

After the parade in Waco — a presentation will happen at Heritage Square at 1 P.M.