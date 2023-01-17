WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco community has been celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in many ways.

It was a huge turnout during Monday night’s 37th annual MLK Candlelight Vigil held at Bridge Street Plaza.

The vigil set a perfect example for how far we’ve come in society; loving one another, regardless of race or color, while also showing there’s more work to be done.

“Move forward in letting peace begin with you, but also letting that peace drive you to take action,” said Waco District I councilmember Andrea Barefield.

As the crowd lifts every voice and sing, there’s a prayer for peace to fill our spirits and show love for one another.

This is the first outdoor MLK Candlelight Vigil at Bridge Street Plaza.

Former sites the vigil was held were at Indian Spring Park and the MLK monument.

Coordinator Coque Johnson-Gibson started this ceremony with her late husband, Commissioner Lester Gibson to shine a light on Dr. King’s legacy and to celebrate connections in Waco bringing us together.

“He talked about boys and girls and people of all races, regardless of the color of their skin, could walk hand in hand with one another,” said Johnson-Gibson.

Monday night’s vigil had performances by the Waco Community Choir in conjunction with the Heavenly Voices Choir through Baylor University and a mime performance by the Silent Saints.

Going on for 37 years, Johnson-Gibson says this year’s vigil is a good program to remember.

“Easily, shine, or snow, we’ve always had it.”

Following Monday night’s service, Baylor University has other events throughout this week to honor Dr. King.