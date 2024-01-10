Waco, TX (FOX 44) — For five years, University High School culinary students have been sharing their passion for food and service giving back to the Salvation Army.

The students do this every week to sharpen their skills in the kitchen and have an appreciation on how their work makes a difference.

Slice by slice, Dee Ruiz prepares the turkey to marinate as she remembers her time in the kitchen growing up.

“In my upbringing. I was always interested in cooking. I was always making something. I was always helping my mom in the kitchen. I was always on Food Network,” said Ruiz, a senior culinary student.

Ruiz and her peers get food dropped off every week by the Salvation Army to prepare a meal for the homeless.

Ruiz says its something she looks forward to.

“As high school students being able to help other people, especially that are older than us, it’s kind of impactful for us. We’ve been doing this so early on in our lives, being in high school,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz’ classmate, Esther Rodriguez, is also a senior and the youngest of three siblings.

With everything they make in the kitchen, Esther wants everyone eating their food to feel at home.

“It’s really calming. Really enjoying and when people actually eating the food, its just like I spent all that time for people to eat my food and its like oh thank the Lord,” said Rodriguez.

Both the students and chef say the turkey will be made in a meal of love, and for those facing hunger, a sign to know that they’re accepted.

“I think they really should. Our kids take pride in doing this and providing, and so I think that acceptance is our big thing,” said Chef Reannon Ruark, University High School instructor.

Turkey, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables are on this week’s menu.

The students will cook the food tomorrow, and for Ruiz, this is just the beginning.

“I eventually want to become a culinary chef, whether it be like hot food or pastries. That’s really what I’m going for,” said Ruiz.