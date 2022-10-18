WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP brought together multiple entities for its housing forum Monday evening, “Financing, Restoring, and Untangling Titles”.

The NAACP wanted to teach community members on how to own their property and establish the necessary boundaries needed to keep it under their name.

Over 40 guests attended Monday evening’s forum at the Dewey Recreational Center with leaders from the City of Waco, Prosper Waco, NeighborWorks Waco, and Grassroots Waco giving presentations.

Information was shared on house funding programs, how to acquire your house title, and how to navigate back taxes.

2019 data from the city shows Waco being 5,000 houses short of the recorded population.

Waco NAACP president Dr. Peaches Henry wanted to plan this to make the community aware there’s help available.

“We are interested in growing, creating, and keeping wealth in our community,” said Dr. Henry. “This will allow people to first of all establish wealth, to gain some wealth, and then it will allow the community to pass it on to the next generation.”

Woodway community member Bobby Latchinson came to today’s event to teach his grandchildren what he learns.

“My grandson and his girlfriend offered to buy a home. This is good information for them to be researching,” said Latchinson. “The price of a home is the quality of the home, three bedroom, four bedroom, and the area.”

Additional info was given on affidavits for heirship and how to access city housing programs.

At the end everyone was able to ask questions and follow-up with presenters.

The goal for attendants is to pass this information on to others in the community.