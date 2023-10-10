Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP is hosting a forum series this fall to help community members with housing needs.

Waco city officials spoke Monday on its home rehabilitation program to help homeowners get their residences back in shape.

Repairs can include new roofing, foundation, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and ADA accessibility.

Harell Hicks has lived in the same Waco home for 62 years and attended Monday’s meeting for helpful information.

“The economy is so bad right now, and it takes a lot of money to do anything, so every little bit helps. So I’m gonna see what I can get done,” said Hicks.

Waco’s home rehabilitation program came back in 2018 after being on hiatus for nearly 10 years.

Waco housing and community development director Galen Price says they have $3 million to provide in the program, but not enough people applying.

“We’ve serviced about close to 30 persons to date with home rehabilitation… what we’re out here doing today is trying to promote the program and allow people to know that this program is still available and there is money available for you to apply,” said Price.

Approved applicants can be provided up to $50,000 for repair costs.

Waco NAACP president Dr. Peaches Henry says they’re spreading out the housing forum this year to serve everyone who needs help.

“We can then provide more information about individual programs than we were able to do last year. In addition, we’re going to allow people to sign up for future appointments to talk more about their needs,” said Dr. Henry.

Additional topics the Waco NAACP will cover included the process for buying a home and down payment assistance.

The City of Waco and other organizations like NeighborWorks will also be present.

Waco NAACP’s next housing forum will be at the Dewey Community Center on November 13.