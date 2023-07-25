Waco, TX (FOX 44) — With the temperatures and electric bills rising to alarming levels many people have questions about the power grid.

The AARP and the Texas Consumer Association sent an emergency petition to the Public Utility Commission to prevent electric service disconnections until September 15.

The PUC stated utility disconnections are prohibited when an extreme weather emergency occurs following advisories from the National Weather Service.

Another question people have is if we’re in danger of blackouts due to higher demand.

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management says our local power grid is very far away from the likelihood of brown and blackouts.

“Blackouts from a lack of power. We have not gotten anywhere near that level so far this year,” said Ryan Dirker, Waco-McLennan County OEM interim director. “ERCOT runs a five tiered system of warnings between everything’s fine and everything is awful, and we’ve only we’ve hit that first warning, asking folks to conserve maybe two or three times.”

Dirker says ERCOT has improved its system after receiving feedback from past summers.

Dirker says ERCOT now has an adequate load on its system.

“What that means is that they keep a lot more power in reserve than they have in previous years, so looking at it nearly every day, we have not even come remotely close to some of the levels of low power availability on the grid that we’ve seen in previous years,” said Dirker.

We asked Dirker what would happen if ERCOT ran out of power.

Dirker said plans are already arranged.

“We do have various types of plans that deal with blackouts on various levels, being at partial or complete, obviously, as we would lose more power, our response would escalate,” said Dirker.

To stay prepared, the Waco-McLennan County OEM stays in contact with partners in the community, county, state, and if needed, federal.