Waco, TX (FOX 44) — For the tenth year Waco Wonderland is back in the downtown area to kickstart the holiday fun and the Grinch is nowhere in sight.

It’s a three-day event to start the holiday season on a great note and the city expects over 25,000 visitors to attend over the weekend.

The holiday bells were ringing at the festival grounds Friday evening with guests coming together from all around to enjoy a festive weekend.

Dancers hit the main stage, and the line to see Santa was busy in the opening night of Waco Wonderland.

“I think its pretty cool, its very similar to the fair. Its a good experience for my first time,” said festival guest Nicholas Kaska.

Event staff held a tree lighting ceremony this evening with a 10 minute firework show that followed.

City of Waco Parks and Recreation Director Johnathan Cook says there are multiple ways to spend your time, when coming to the holiday grounds.

“We have about two dozen food trucks and then we have about 35 different local merchants selling different things for the holiday season, so we call it our mistletoe market,” said Cook. “We have a little bit of something for everybody, so we tell people to come downtown.”

A picture booth is set up alongside fair rides for families to enjoy.

Multiple artists will perform throughout the weekend.

“If you’re not here today its really great. Its really a fun family event,” said festival guest Cameron Jefferies

If you missed the fun tonight Waco Wonderland will be open tomorrow at 10 a.m. starting off with a parade on 14th St. and Austin Ave. going down to city hall.